Watch Now:

Lockwood (concussion) is poised to be a healthy scratch Tuesday against Ottawa, per Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now.

According to Guy, Lockwood has been a full participant at practices since Feb. 6, so the 25-year-old forward might have been healthy enough to play in the team's past six contests. Lockwood has contributed one assist and 18 shots on goal in 23 appearances this season.

More News