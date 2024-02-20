Lockwood (concussion) is poised to be a healthy scratch Tuesday against Ottawa, per Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now.
According to Guy, Lockwood has been a full participant at practices since Feb. 6, so the 25-year-old forward might have been healthy enough to play in the team's past six contests. Lockwood has contributed one assist and 18 shots on goal in 23 appearances this season.
