Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif, Rasmus Asplund, Matt Kiersted, Michael Benning and Magnus Hellberg were recalled from AHL Charlotte on Sunday, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

The Panthers will bring up a full complement of depth options to serve as Black Aces prior to their second-round series against Boston. Lockwood played in 26 games with Florida this year, tallying an assist.