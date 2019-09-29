Penguins' Adam Johnson: Cleared following injury stint
Coach Mike Sullivan said Johnson (lower body) was cleared to play, but was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Johnson was originally injured during training camp, and was trending toward a placement on non-roster injured reserve. As evidenced by this news, Johnson is all-clear, but won't start the season with the big club. Following his 43 point output last season in 67 AHL games, it could be only a matter of time before Johnson gets a call-up during the early season.
