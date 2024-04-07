Nedeljkovic stopped 30 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

The Penguins seemed to have the game in hand heading into the third period, but Nedeljkovic saw a 4-1 lead evaporate before Michael Bunting potted the game-winner with a little over five minutes left. Nedeljkovic has won four straight starts and hasn't taken a regulation loss since March 9, going 7-0-2 over his last 10 outings with a 2.52 GAA and .915 save percentage. His late-season surge has not only allowed him to seize the top job in the Pittsburgh crease, it's kept the team's playoff hopes alive -- with Saturday's win, the Pens moved into the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, although the Flyers, Red Wings and Capitals are all within a point in the standings and the latter two have a game in hand.