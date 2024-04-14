Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 16 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Since the Penguins were able to cover his damage, Nedeljkovic avoided the loss following his early exit midway through the second period. Tristan Jarry wasn't much better, allowing two goals on 14 shots. Nedeljkovic has helped the Penguins stay in the hunt for a playoff spot by winning eight of his last 14 outings, a span in which he doesn't have a regulation loss. He remains at 17-6-7 with a 2.93 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 36 outings. The Penguins' next game is their home finale Monday versus the Predators.