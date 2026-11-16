Nedeljkovic stopped 32 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Nedeljkovic was able to stand tall and deliver a win for the Sharks, snapping the Predators' seven-game winning streak in the process. The 30-year-old Nedeljkovic had allowed at least three goals in each of his previous five outings, a stretch that saw him slip into more of a pure backup role. He's up to 4-3-1 on the year with a 3.08 GAA and a .902 save percentage over eight starts. Yaroslav Askarov is still likely to see a majority of the starts for the Sharks, who have just two games during the next fantasy week. Both are favorable home matchups, as they'll host the Flames on Tuesday and the Kraken on Saturday.