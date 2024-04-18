Nedeljkovic made 27 saves in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Neither team had anything to play for, as the Penguins were already eliminated from the playoffs while the Isles were locked into a first-round series against the Hurricanes, but they still put together a spirited back-and-forth affair. The regulation loss was the first for Nedeljkovic since March 9 -- the 28-year-old took over the starting job for Pittsburgh down the stretch, and over his last 12 outings he went 8-1-2 with a 2.93 GAA and .902 save percentage. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he should be able to do better than the one-year, $1.5 million deal he signed with the Pens last July given his late-season performance.