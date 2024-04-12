Nedeljkovic made 25 saves in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The 28-year-old netminder allowed three separate leads to slip through his fingers, but Nedeljkovic also made some big stops to help the Penguins secure a huge victory. He hasn't lost in regulation since March 9, and over his last 12 outings he's gone 8-0-3 with a 2.78 GAA and .905 save percentage. Pittsburgh sits one point ahead of the Wings, Capitals and Flyers in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.