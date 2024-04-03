Nedeljkovic turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The Penguins were in a 3-1 hole after two periods, but Nedeljkovic shut the door in the final frame while Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin powered a comeback. Tristan Jarry was out with an illness Tuesday, but he seems to have lost his grip on the No. 1 role anyway -- Nedeljkovic has started six straight games and gotten Pittsburgh at least one point in all of them, going 4-0-2 with a 2.53 GAA and .915 save percentage. With the Pens sitting three points back of the Capitals for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, expect them to ride Nedeljkovic as far as he can take them.