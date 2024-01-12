Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on nine shots in the first period before he was replaced by Tristan Jarry in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Brock Boeser scored a pair of goals within a minute before Elias Pettersson added a third tally later in the opening frame, forcing Nedeljkovic to the bench to start the second period. While the Penguins would rally to force overtime, sparing Nedeljkovic the loss, it was a tough outing for the 28-year-old netminder -- he had won three of four outings coming into Thursday's contest, posting a .910 save percentage in that span. Overall, Nedeljkovic is 8-3-2 with a 2.66 GAA on the season.