Nedeljkovic stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Capitals.

Nedeljkovic was excellent again Thursday, holding the Caps to a lone Alex Ovechkin power-play goal in the third period en route to a fifth win in his last six starts. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic has a .934 save percentage during his impressive six-game stretch as he's unexpectedly surpassed Tristan Jarry as Pittsburgh's preferred option in net. Nedeljkovic improves to 15-6-6 on the season with a .908 save percentage and 2.78 GAA. The Penguins are back in action Saturday at home versus the Lightning.