Dumoulin clarified that he suffered a grade-3 MCL tear in his knee during Game 1 against the Rangers on May 3, telling reporters Tuesday, "I injured my MCL. It was a grade-3 tear. It happened on that disallowed goal. My knee hit the post and hyperextended."

Dumoulin had yet to begin skating before the Penguins were bounced from the playoffs and probably would have been hard-pressed to return even if the team had advanced. While the defenseman's shutdown capabilities make him a crucial piece of Pittsburgh's blue line, his lack of offensive upside makes him no more than a low-end fantasy target.