Dumoulin (upper body) will play in Thursday's Opening Night game against the Capitals.

Dumoulin was considered a game-time call for the contest after battling the upper-body issue within the last week. His presence among the six blueliners should provide a stable presence on the back end as the team looks to start the season off on a high note against the defending Stanley Cup champions. He's slated to work in the top pairing alongside Kris Letang.