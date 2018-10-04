Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: In lineup Thursday
Dumoulin (upper body) will play in Thursday's Opening Night game against the Capitals.
Dumoulin was considered a game-time call for the contest after battling the upper-body issue within the last week. His presence among the six blueliners should provide a stable presence on the back end as the team looks to start the season off on a high note against the defending Stanley Cup champions. He's slated to work in the top pairing alongside Kris Letang.
