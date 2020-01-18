Head coach Mike Sullivan said there is not timetable for Dumoulin (ankle) to return to the lineup, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dumoulin was injured on Nov. 30 and underwent ankle surgery the next day. He was initially given a minimum eight-week recovery period, but it seems like it will take the defenseman longer than that to get back into action. He's nearing the seven-week mark in his absence so far, but Dumoulin has yet to resume skating. Expect Jack Johnson to continue to fill the void alongside Kris Letang on the Penguins' top pairing.