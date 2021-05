Rust scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM with two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 2.

Rust opened the scoring just 3:22 into the game, beating Semyon Varlamov with a rather harmless looking wrist shot from above the right faceoff circle. It was the first point of the series for Rust, who snapped his brief five-game goal drought. The 29-year-old enjoyed a terrific regular season, logging 22 goals and 20 assists in 56 contests.