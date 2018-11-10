Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Patrolling crease Saturday
DeSmith will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Coyotes, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
DeSmith is 2-1-2 with a 2.22 GAA and .929 save percentage over eight games this season. His stellar play has seen Tristan Jarry return to the AHL after the two goalies appeared to be neck-and-neck in a battle for the No. 2 spot behind Matt Murray in training camp. DeSmith will face a Coyotes team that is 6-3-1 over its past 10 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 20 stops in loss to Caps•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes relief appearance Monday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Stop 14 shots in relief•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Records second shutout of young career•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Stacked against burgeoning Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...