DeSmith will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Coyotes, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

DeSmith is 2-1-2 with a 2.22 GAA and .929 save percentage over eight games this season. His stellar play has seen Tristan Jarry return to the AHL after the two goalies appeared to be neck-and-neck in a battle for the No. 2 spot behind Matt Murray in training camp. DeSmith will face a Coyotes team that is 6-3-1 over its past 10 games.