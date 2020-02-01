Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Exits in second period Friday
Ruhwedel went to the locker room in the second period of Friday's game against the Flyers, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Ruhwedel didn't return to the bench at the start of the third period. The Penguins will likely have to finish Friday's game with five defensemen. Ruhwedel will aim to be healthy in time for Sunday's contest against the Capitals.
