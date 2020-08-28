Ruhwedel agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract with Pittsburgh on Friday.

Ruhwedel appeared in just 41 games for the Pens this year in which he garnered two goals, four helpers and 44 shots while averaging 14:46 of ice time. The San Diego native spent much of the year as the seventh defenseman but could be in line for more ice time next year following the presumptive departure of Justin Schultz.