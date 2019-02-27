Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Joins cohort of injured blueliners
Ruhwedel exited Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets with an undisclosed injury, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Ruhwedel got leveled by Nick Foligno in the second period and was absent from the bench to start the third. The Penguins already have a battered blue line with Kris Letang (upper body), Olli Maatta (shoulder) and Brian Dumoulin (concussion) on the mend. Erik Gudbranson will likely have his visa concerns shored up before Friday's game versus the Sabres, but the Pens may need to dip into their AHL affiliate for depth.
