Karlsson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Karlsson scored 1:42 into overtime, giving the Penguins their only lead of the game. He has 21 points over his last 23 outings, but his goal Tuesday was his first since Jan. 8. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 43 points, 135 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 56 appearances in a top-four role with ample power-play time.