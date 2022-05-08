Rodrigues scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Rodrigues racked up all three of his points in a span of 6:57 in the first period, helping the Penguins establish a 4-1 lead. His first goal and his helper both came on the power play as the Pens' depth came through clutch in this contest. The 28-year-old was limited to 9:28 of ice time with the return of Jason Zucker (lower body). Rodrigues had a career year with 43 points in 82 regular-season games, but performances like Saturday should be considered unlikely as long as he remains on the fourth line.