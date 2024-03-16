Rodrigues (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Tampa Bay, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Rodrigues missed two games with the injury. He has 10 goals, 36 points and 152 shots on goal in 65 appearances this season. Rodrigues will line up on the third unit, alongside Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.
More News
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Game-time decision against Stars•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Two helpers in Wednesday's win•