Rodrigues (lower body) will not suit up in Carolina on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Rodrigues will sit out his second straight game. He has 10 goals, 26 assists, 152 shots on goal and 76 hits in 65 appearances this season. Look for Jonah Gadjovich to draw into the lineup on the fourth line.
More News
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Game-time decision against Stars•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Two helpers in Wednesday's win•
-
Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Will play Saturday•