Rodrigues produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

After helping to set up the first goal of the afternoon, a second-period strike by Brandon Montour, Rodrigues potted his own tally early in the third. The 30-year-old snapped a five-game point drought and 12-game goal drought in the process, and while his early-season hot streak is a distant memory, he's provided decent secondary scoring since the All-Star break with six points in 10 contests.