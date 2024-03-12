Rodrigues (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Dallas, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Rodrigues should be ready to return Thursday against Carolina. He has picked up 10 goals, 36 points, 152 shots on net and 76 hits through 65 contests this campaign. Rodrigues will be replaced in the lineup by Kyle Okposo, who will make his Florida debut after being acquired from Buffalo on Friday.