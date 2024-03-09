Rodrigues (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Flames after getting hurt in the second period.
Rodrigues required assistance getting to the locker room after appearing to block a shot off his left ankle. The veteran forward has amassed three points over five games in March. The Panthers begin a two-game road trip Tuesday in Dallas, and it's unclear if Rodrigues will be available for that contest.
