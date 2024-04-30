Rodrigues scored a goal on three shots and added eight hits in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Rodrigues contributed to the Panthers' third-period rally in their series-clinching win. The goal was his first of the playoffs, and he's added one assist, seven shots on net, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating over five postseason outings. He should continue to occupy a middle-six role.