Rodrigues had two assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over Boston in Game 4.

Rodrigues is heating up with two goals and two assists over his last two games. He had the primary assist on Anton Lundell's second-period goal that cut Boston's lead to one. Rodrigues also added a secondary assist on Sam Bennett's game-tying power-play goal early in the third period. The 30-year-old Rodrigues is up to three goals, three assists and a minus-1 rating in 9 contests so far this postseason.