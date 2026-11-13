Rodrigues scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Washington.

The veteran center played a key role in the victory, opening the scoring early in the first period from the faceoff dot to the left of Logan Thompson before Rodrigues set up Vladislav Kolyachonok for what proved to be the game-winner early in the third. It was Rodrigues' first multi-point effort since Oct. 15, snapping a 12-game skid in which he'd managed just one goal and three points, and the power-play tally was his first point of the season on the man advantage.