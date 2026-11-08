Rodrigues tallied a goal, placed two shots on net and dished out three hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Rodrigues created a point streak in Saturday's contest, as he has found the scoresheet in back-to-back games. The 33-year-old center has three goals, seven points, 21 shots on net and 26 hits over 17 appearances this season. He's been a steady contributor over the past five seasons with 30-plus points each year. He's on pace to repeat that accomplishment in his first year with New Jersey, which should make him a decent streaming option in deep fantasy leagues periodically this season.