Rodrigues scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Blues.

Rodrigues set up Connor Brown's second-period goal before redirecting a shot from Jonas Siegenthaler early in the third. The veteran contributed to New Jersey's six-goal effort despite the lopsided result, and he's been trending in the right direction lately, with this being his third multi-point performance in his last four games. Rodrigues' involvement on the power play creates extra opportunities, though his production remains less predictable than that of the Devils' established top-line forwards given his middle-six role.