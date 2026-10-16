Rodrigues had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Rodrigues had no points in his first five games, but he has since put up back-to-back two-point efforts (two goals, two assists). He's hopping the boards as his team's third-line center with Anthony Mantha and Stefan Noesen on his flanks. But it's Rodrigues' deployment on the top power-play unit that ratchets his value up for fantasy. None of his points have come with the man advantage, but that deployment will deliver results if he can stay there.

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