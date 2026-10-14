Rodrigues scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.

The 33-year-old center opened the scoring early in the first period, snapping a shot past John Gibson from the slot after a Red Wings turnover in their own zone. Rodrigues then helped set up Anthony Mantha for a tally in the second period to tie the game at 2-2 in the see-saw affair. The points were the first of the season in six games for Rodrigues, as he looks to produce his sixth straight campaign with 10-plus goals and 30-plus points.