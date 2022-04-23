Malkin scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Pittsburgh scored the final five tallies on the afternoon, with Malkin firing home two of them. The 35-year-old had missed the prior four games while serving a suspension, but that may have just given him a nice rest ahead of the Penguins' playoff run. On the season, Malkin has 19 goals and 39 points in 38 games.