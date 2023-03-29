Malkin posted two assists and six shots in the Penguins' 7-4 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Malkin picked up helpers on Jason Zucker's goal and Jake Guentzel's power-play goal. This game gives Malkin points in four of his last five games with five points in that span. On the season, the Russian forward has 25 goals and 77 points in 74 games.
