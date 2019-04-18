Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Dealing with rib issue
Guentzel was bothered by a rib injury during the playoffs, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Considering Guentzel was able to power through the injury, there shouldn't be any concern among fantasy owners that this will carry into 2019-20. However, it does seem to explain why the youngster went ice cold versus the Islanders, notching just one goal after his phenomenal 40-goal campaign. Despite the postseason slump, Guentzel is almost certainly a lock to continue playing with Sidney Crosby next year on Pittsburgh's top line and could join the No. 1 power-play unit as well.
