Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Enjoying time with Crosby

Guentzel notched an assist Sunday against Philadelphia in a 5-1 Game 3 victory.

After going pointless in Game 2, Guentzel now has points in two of the three games, and with a goal and four assists he ranks second for playoff scoring in Pittsburgh, just trailing his linemate Sidney Crosby. The 23-year-old has also continued to enjoy heavy usage as well in the playoffs, as he's averaging nearly 17 minutes of ice time, and 1:48 of time on the power-play. Last season's playoffs were arguably Guentzel's breakout with 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 25 games, and so far in 2017-18, he's picked up where he left off.