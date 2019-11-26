Play

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot versus Flames

Guentzel scored the overtime winner in Monday's 3-2 win versus Calgary.

Guentzel's game-winning goal came at the 4:02 mark of the extra frame and was his third such goal this season. He's been on fire as of late, now with seven points -- three coming with the man advantage -- in his last five contests. For the season, Guentzel has 21 points in 24 games.

