Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot versus Flames
Guentzel scored the overtime winner in Monday's 3-2 win versus Calgary.
Guentzel's game-winning goal came at the 4:02 mark of the extra frame and was his third such goal this season. He's been on fire as of late, now with seven points -- three coming with the man advantage -- in his last five contests. For the season, Guentzel has 21 points in 24 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Breakaway goal serves as winner•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two-point night in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Goal sparks comeback•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores goal in rout•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Nets sixth goal in losing cause•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two assists in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.