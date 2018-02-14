Penguins' Justin Schultz: Picks up two helpers in win

Schultz notched two assists and four blocked shot through 19:32 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.

This was Schultz's first multi-point showing since returning from a lower-body injury Jan. 2, and he recorded just a single goal and four assists during the underwhelming stretch. The 27-year-old defenseman has collected just three tallies and 14 helpers through 41 contests this season, which has him off the fantasy grid in the majority of settings. Additionally, with Kris Letang healthy and quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit, Schultz outlook isn't overly promising.