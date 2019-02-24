Penguins' Justin Schultz: Steps up without top d-men
Schultz scored a goal and registered 30:02 TOI during a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
In his fifth game back (lower leg) after missing 53 contests, Schultz was called upon to play an absurd amount because of injuries to Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin during the first period. The Penguins played the final two periods and overtime with four defensemen, and Schultz led the team in ice time. He also scored his first goal of the season. If Letang or Dumoulin are out more than just Saturday, Schultz could see a major increase in playing time as he did during this loss. In nine games, Schultz has a goal and seven points this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Records back-to-back assists•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Will play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Remains sidelined•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ruled out Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...