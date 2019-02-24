Penguins' Justin Schultz: Steps up without top d-men

Schultz scored a goal and registered 30:02 TOI during a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

In his fifth game back (lower leg) after missing 53 contests, Schultz was called upon to play an absurd amount because of injuries to Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin during the first period. The Penguins played the final two periods and overtime with four defensemen, and Schultz led the team in ice time. He also scored his first goal of the season. If Letang or Dumoulin are out more than just Saturday, Schultz could see a major increase in playing time as he did during this loss. In nine games, Schultz has a goal and seven points this season.