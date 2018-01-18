Penguins' Phil Kessel: Two-point effort in Wednesday's loss
Kessel scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, and fired four shots on net but was saddled with a minus-4 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.
The defensively challenged sniper is now a minus-10 on the season despite 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) in 47 games, a show of futility in his own end that he hasn't managed since he left Toronto. Kessel should continue to rack up points as a key part of the Pens' potent power play -- he's already set a new career high with 31 PP points -- but his plus-minus will likely remain a drag on his fantasy value in the second half.
