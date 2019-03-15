Penguins' Phil Kessel: Two power-play points in win

Kessel scored a power-play goal and added a power-play helper as well in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres.

Sidney Crosby set Kessel up for a beautiful power-play marker early in the middle frame, giving Kessel 11 goals and 32 power-play points in 2018-19. After going 16 straight without a goal, the stocky forward has scored three times in his last five games and sits at 24 snipes and 71 points in 71 appearances this season.