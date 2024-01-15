Rakell finished with two assists in Monday's 3-0 home win against the Kraken.

Rakell also posted a plus-2 rating with three shots on goal and one hit across 19:09 of ice time. The 30-year-old Swedish veteran has three goals and seven points in seven games in January, already his most points for a single month this season. He'll look to keep up the good work Saturday night as the team embarks on a road trip starting in Vegas.