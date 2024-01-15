Rakell finished with two assists in Monday's 3-0 home win against the Kraken.
Rakell also posted a plus-2 rating with three shots on goal and one hit across 19:09 of ice time. The 30-year-old Swedish veteran has three goals and seven points in seven games in January, already his most points for a single month this season. He'll look to keep up the good work Saturday night as the team embarks on a road trip starting in Vegas.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Strikes on power play•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Starting to find goal form•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Monkey off back with goal•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Activated from LTIR•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Game-time decision against Wild•