Rakell notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Rakell had been on the third line lately, but he was moved to the first line alongside Sidney Crosby with Jake Guentzel (upper body) out for four weeks. It was a good audition to stay in that role, as Rakell helped out on both of Crosby's tallies Thursday. Rakell has gone 12 games without a goal, recording just a trio of two-assist efforts in that span. He's at 20 points, 90 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances, though the 30-year-old is capable of going on extended hot streaks.