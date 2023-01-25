Crosby scored a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Panthers.

The 35-year-old superstar didn't even get going until there was less than a minute left in the second period, but Crosby still made a huge impact and not only picked up the secondary assist on Kris Letang's OT winner, he set the screen that prevented Alex Lyon from even seeing the shot. Crosby extended his current point streak to five games with the performance, and over his last 10 contests he's piled up four goals and 14 points as he tries to put together his first 100-point campaign since 2018-19.