Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two-point effort in OT win
Crosby scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
He opened the scoring for the Pens with a stunning display of skill and patience, taking the puck all the way across the face of the net before tucking it between Philipp Grubauer's pad and the post late in the first period. Crosby has scored in every game to begin the season, and the 32-year-old superstar has four goals and 12 points through seven contests.
