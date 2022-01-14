Blueger registered an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.

Blueger helped out on a Radim Zohorna goal in the third period. The 27-year-old Blueger had gone three games without a point entering Thursday. The Latvian forward is up to 14 points, 61 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-4 rating in 35 contests. He's on pace for a career-best output on offense while logging middle-six minutes this season.