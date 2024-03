Blueger notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Blueger's helper snapped a six-game point drought for the center, who has yet to score a goal while earning 11 assists over 30 games in 2024. He set up Phil Di Giuseppe's tally late in the first period of Saturday's lopsided win. Blueger is up to 24 points -- four off his career high -- with 77 shots on net, 75 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 52 appearances in a bottom-six role.