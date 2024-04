Blueger generated an assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Blueger set up Dakota Joshua's empty-netter to help secure the comeback win. Blueger matched his career high with 28 points over 68 appearances this season, playing mainly in a bottom-six role. The 29-year-old center added 97 shots on net, 98 hits and a plus-4 rating. He's mostly in the lineup for his defensive work, but Blueger can chip in his fair share of supporting offense as well.