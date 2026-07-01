Maple Leafs' Teddy Blueger: Signing with Toronto

Blueger signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

After appearing in all 82 regular-season games with the Canucks during the 2024-25 campaign, Blueger missed most of the first half of the 2026-27 season due to injury. Overall, he made 35 regular-season appearances last year and recorded nine goals, eight assists, 55 hits, 22 PIM and 16 blocked shots while averaging 16:31 of ice time. He'll now have the opportunity to carve out a role in Toronto.